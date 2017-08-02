Hillsborough firefighters battled large warehouse fire

- A 45,000-square foot warehouse caught fire early Wednesday morning.



Flames were shooting through the roof at 14425 Haynes Road in Dover when Hillsborough County firefighters arrived on scene around 2 a.m. An agency spokesperson said the warehouse 6,000 square feet of it was damaged -- most to the front of the building.

The warehouse was being used for storage, for items such as office supplies and egg cartons.



Firefighters determined the roof is made out of metal and could collapse. They decided to conduct a “defensive attack” by battling the fire from the outside due to the instability. About 70 firefighters responded to the scene.



There were no reported injuries. The fire was under control after two hours, according to a media release. It's unclear if there was any electricity running in the building, but TECO was called to the scene. The cause remains under investigation.



