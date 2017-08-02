One dead in Pasco County homicide

- One person was found dead inside a Holiday home on Wednesday morning.

Pasco County Sheriff's deputies responded to 3536 Trask Drive around 3:15 a.m. A suspect is in custody and detectives said it appears to be an isolated, and possibly domestic incident.

No other information was provided. It's unknown what the gender or ages of the victim and suspect are, or the circumstances leading up to the homicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for the latest.