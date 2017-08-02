FOUND: 15-year-old Brooksville girl

- UPDATE: Pasco County deputies said they found Summer. She is safe.

EARLIER STORY:

A 15-year-old girl from Brooksville has been missing since Tuesday.



Summer Leigh Langley was last seen at her home on Riggins Road. She has made threats to harm herself, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.



Deputies are searching for her in the area of Kent Grove Drive in Spring Hill.

No further details were given on her physical description, or other circumstances leading up to her disappearance.



This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for the latest.