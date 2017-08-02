15-year-old girl from Ruskin is missing

- A 15-year-old left her Ruskin home on July 20 and has yet to return.



Elizabeth Brown was last seen from her home on 1st Avenue Northwest at 11:30 a.m. Hillsborough County Sheriff deputies believe she could still be in the Ruskin area. She is described as 5’02, weighs 115 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

It's unclear what the circumstances are leading up to her departure.



Detectives said anyone with information on her whereabouts can call them at 813-247-8200.