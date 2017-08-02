MISSING: Gibsonton teen considered runaway

- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Gibsonton.

Jeannie Arnette Wood is considered a runaway. She lives on Florence Street and may be staying in the Gibsonton area with unknown persons.

Jeannie Arnette Wood is a white female, weighing 110 pounds, standing about 5'2" tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information about Jeannie Arnette Wood's whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.