MISSING: Gibsonton teen considered runaway

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 02 2017 01:28PM EDT

Updated: Aug 02 2017 01:40PM EDT

GIBSONTON (FOX 13) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Gibsonton. 

Jeannie Arnette Wood is considered a runaway. She lives on Florence Street and may be staying in the Gibsonton area with unknown persons. 

Jeannie Arnette Wood is a white female, weighing 110 pounds, standing about 5'2" tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information about Jeannie Arnette Wood's whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • MISSING: Gibsonton teen considered runaway
  • Kriseman: Keeping Rays at the Trop is 'top priority'
  • Two arrested for unlicensed liposuction treatments
  • Pinellas Park takes stand against crime during National Night Out
  • Mother Nature molded modern-day John's Pass
  • Lake Wales commissioner faces domestic violence charges
  • Hillsborough firefighters battled large warehouse fire
  • Convicted killer identified as Holiday homicide suspect
  • 15-year-old girl from Ruskin is missing
  • FOUND: 15-year-old Brooksville girl