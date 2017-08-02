St. Pete store burglars caught on camera

- Three men are on the run after smashing the front door of the 5th Ave Mini Mart and ransacking the store.

St. Pete police officers are now looking for the three suspects, who stole more than $1,500 in merchandise from the store.

It happened Monday, July 31 around 5 a.m. Police say three young men broke in by throwing a block of concrete through the glass front door.

Surveillance video shows them running in and filling bags with goods from behind and in front of the register.

One of them jumped over the counter and started taking cartons of cigarettes. They also stole t-shirts and other items.

The three black males were in the store for about two minutes before they ducked back through the glass door they had broken and ran off.

Anyone who knows the suspects or has information about the burglary is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or text the keyword “SPPD” and an anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411).