Lightning strike causes water main break in St. Pete

- A lightning strike knocked out water service in the 6100 block of 4th St. N in St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Officials say a lightning strike caused a power pole to topple rupturing a 12-inch water main.

That created an outage affecting water customers along and east of 4th St. from SE Madison Circle through 62nd Av.

St. Petersburg Water Resources personnel are on the scene and will repair it as soon as first responders say the area is safe.

