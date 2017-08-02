Firefighters, bystanders help stranded manatees

- Some beach goers and firefighters helped get a manatee back into the water at Clearwater Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Video shows the crowd pushing the manatee back into the ocean from where it appeared to be stuck on shore.

Clearwater firefighters helped move multiple manatees back into the waters of the gulf after they had become stranded on the beach, according to officials with Clearwater. Several bystanders helped in the effort.

The fire rescue crew from Station 46 was involved in the effort.

It was unclear how the manatees came to the shore, but they are likely glad to be back where they belong.