Little crab appears threatened by large manatee

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 03 2017 06:38AM EDT

Updated: Aug 03 2017 06:38AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - A crab appeared to be threatened by a large manatee in St. Petersburg.

In a video captured by See Through Canoe, a manatee appears to be relaxing. After it slowly rolled to its side, a crab swims right toward it and faces it head-on. The crustacean monitored the manatee as it switched its gears into reverse. It didn’t seem to want to turn its back to the large mammal.

While manatees primarily eat vegetation, the Youtube caption for the video said it looked as though the crab said, “Don’t eat me.”
 

