Sinkhole clean-up expected to begin on Thursday

- Weeks after a massive sinkhole opened in Land O' Lakes, officials say cleanup could begin on Thursday.

A section of Ocean Pines Drive remains blocked off after the ground opened up, swallowing homes and prompting evacuations in July.

According to Pasco County officials, ground-stability concerns delayed the arrival of heavy equipment needed to fill the hole. Crews continue to monitor the situation for changes.

Workers are expected to begin pumping water out the hole on Thursday. If there are no safety concerns, clean-up is slated to begin by Friday.