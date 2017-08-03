Sarasota PTO volunteer charged for allegedly stealing funds

- A volunteer for an independent teacher and student organization has been accused of stealing its funds.



Sarasota police arrested Tiffani Donovan, 48, for allegedly pocketing checks originally made payable to the Southside Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).



In May, PTO member approached the agency to report missing funds, which included 11 missing checks totaling $7,325. These checks were sent in by parents, brought to the school by their children, or dropped off at the school office. There are then placed in an open mail slot in an unsecured area of the office, according to a media release.



The Sarasota County School District released the following statement:



The parent/volunteer who has been charged with depositing funds from Southside Elementary School's Parent Teacher Organization into her personal bank accounts has been blocked from our volunteer list. She is no longer able to volunteer at any schools in our district, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. Although the PTO is an independent organization and the funds in question were not district funds, school and district personnel as well as members of the Southside PTO are cooperating with the Sarasota Police Department in the investigation.



Detectives said the 11 checks were deposited into Donovan’s personal account between July 4, 2016 and December 17, 2016. Each one was allegedly hand-endorsed by the suspect.



She was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 11 counts of uttering a forged check and one count of scheme to defraud. Police said addition charges are possible, and anyone with information is asked to contact Civilian Investigator Melody Shimmell at 941-954-7032 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com