High winds damage home's roof in Sun City Center

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 03 2017 05:05PM EDT

Updated: Aug 03 2017 05:05PM EDT

SUN CITY CENTER (FOX 13) - A family was not home when strong storms ripped part of the roof off their Sun City Center home.

The view from SkyFox shows at least half the roof was without shingles and debris scattered across the ground around the house. 

It happened around 3:35 p.m. Thursday. Downed power lines were also reported in the area. 

The home is on Augusta Drive. Thankfully, the family who lives there was not home at the time and no injuries have been reported. 

