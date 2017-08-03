Suspected parrot thief smirks at owner as he flees

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 03 2017 10:13PM EDT

Updated: Aug 03 2017 10:16PM EDT

NEW PORT RICHEY (FOX 13) - The search is on for a brazen bird thief in Pasco County.

Maxi is a blue and gold macaw - around 10 years old.

Monday, she was outside in her cage, like any other day, when a man opened the gate at the home in New Port Richey and grabbed her.

On top of that, someone inside saw it happening, yelled for help, and saw the man smirk at her.

Maxi's owner is desperate to find her.

“She's very people-loving. She loves attention, gives hugs, and does tricks. Doesn't talk a lot, but I can hand her off to anybody. That's how he was able to take her. She likes people,” explained Maxi’s owner, Rit Thomas.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office is pretty sure they know who took Maxi – a man named James Williams, 42, who also goes by Russel Smith, but they're having trouble tracking him down. Deputies say he took off in a gold Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information about his or Maxi’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

