Double homicide investigation at Longboat Key resort

Longboat Key police are investigating a double homicide early Friday morning.



Police and Manatee County Sheriff deputies are working the investigation at Zota Beach Resort located at 4711 Gulf of Mexico Drive. A robbery call came in at 2:41 a.m. The incident occurred inside the resort.

A suspect remains at large, in which we haven't received a suspect description yet.

SkyFOX flew over the scene. Manatee County Sheriff forensic vans were visible, while crime scene tape were wrapped around the palm trees outlining the resort's property.



Officials said it might be a result of an apparent robbery. The victim have not been identified yet, pending notification of kin.

The resort opened on June 23.



