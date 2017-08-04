3D printers could be used to treat disease

By: Dr. Joette Giovinco, FOX 13 News

Posted: Aug 04 2017 12:44PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04 2017 12:44PM EDT

GAINESVILLE (FOX 13) - Soon, it might become possible to treat disease through 3D printing.

High-tech laboratories at the University of Florida may represent the future of medicine.  There, chemists, physicists, engineers and medical researchers all work under one roof as a collaborative incubator of innovation.

It's called ARMI -- short for Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute.

"It's really exciting. I’m shocked at the amount of the engagement and involvement by such a huge diversity of people from across the campus," said associate professor Thomas Angelini, who was part of the project since its inception.
      
He said the center is one of a handful poised to share almost $300 million grant funded by both federal and private industry dollars.
            
"This institute is part of a larger network of institutes that whose goal whose mission is to revitalize manufacturing in the U.S. and this institute is focused on bio-manufacturing," Angelini said.

Part of that bioengineering includes 3D printing. 

"The real invention here is the material we are printing into, the micro-gel support bath," said PhD student Christopher O'Bryan as he demonstrated the printer in action. "I think it was a huge breakthrough."

He said the liquid support bath contains salts that stabilize silicone, the substrate their commercial printer uses, allowing it to create intricate and complex structures.

