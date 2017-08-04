'Donut Boy' visits Maryland-area law enforcement to thank officers
MARYLAND - Maryland State Police and nine nearby police departments received a visit from 'Donut Boy.'
On Friday August 4, Tyler Carach threw on his cape, grabbed his boxes of donuts, and arrived at Maryland State Police.
The 9-year-old hero has made it his mission to thank every cop in America.
MDSP tweeted a picture of Tyler with units from different police departments.
"#DonutBoy Tyler Carach visited #Maryland to deliver doughnuts to @mdsp @Harford_Sheriff @AberdeenPDMD @CecilSheriff #BCoPD among others."
To thank his sweet efforts, MDSP presented the caped hero with an honorary trooper certificate, a state police patch, and a t-shirt.
To date, he has delivered more than 22,000 donuts to police in 16 states-- that's a lot of donuts!
But where will he land next?