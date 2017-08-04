'Donut Boy' visits Maryland-area law enforcement to thank officers

- Maryland State Police and nine nearby police departments received a visit from 'Donut Boy.'

On Friday August 4, Tyler Carach threw on his cape, grabbed his boxes of donuts, and arrived at Maryland State Police.

The 9-year-old hero has made it his mission to thank every cop in America.

MDSP tweeted a picture of Tyler with units from different police departments.

"#DonutBoy Tyler Carach visited #Maryland to deliver doughnuts to @mdsp @Harford_Sheriff @AberdeenPDMD @CecilSheriff #BCoPD among others."

To thank his sweet efforts, MDSP presented the caped hero with an honorary trooper certificate, a state police patch, and a t-shirt.

To date, he has delivered more than 22,000 donuts to police in 16 states-- that's a lot of donuts!

But where will he land next?