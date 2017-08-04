FBI preps next generation of agents

- Tampa today - Quantico tomorrow; 20 local high school students are getting a first-hand look at what it takes to be an FBI agent.

For the first time, the FBI field office is holding its Future Agents in Training program.

It's a recruiting tool for the agency but it's also a great opportunity for young people who are considering their career options.

The 20 students who are in this program didn't get there by simply volunteering. They had to complete a lengthy application process that included an essay and a face-to-face interview about why they are interested in a career with the FBI.

We had a chance to drop in on day-two of the program. The students heard from real agents as they talked about jobs within the Bureau - counter-terrorism, counter-intelligence, analysts, and evidence recovery, to name a few.

The students also got to check out the armory and then they armed themselves with training weapons for a "shoot - don't shoot" simulation with different scenarios projected on a screen in front of them.

They say it was very eye-opening!

The students also learned techniques for interviewing witnesses. On Friday, they will study cyber threats and discover what it takes to become a member of the SWAT team before getting a graduation certificate.

The FBI special agent in charge of the Tampa office says they selected students who are highly motivated and expressed a strong desire to serve their community. And they were impressed with the number of applications they received. They hope to do it again next summer.