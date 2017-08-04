Land O'Lakes sinkhole widens by about 800 square feet

By: Associated Press

Posted: Aug 04 2017 03:37PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04 2017 03:41PM EDT

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. (AP) - Officials say the sinkhole that swallowed up two homes last month has grown unexpectedly bigger.

Pasco County officials say an 80-foot (24.3 meters) long by 10-foot (3 meters) wide section collapsed overnight Friday.

The sinkhole in a suburb of Tampa had been 235 feet (72 meters) wide and 50 feet (15 meters) deep previously.

Landfill has been brought in to stabilize the banks of the sinkhole. Once the banks are stabilized, workers hope to remove debris from the sinkhole.

As a safety precaution, equipment has been moved away from the western edge of the sinkhole.

Besides the two swallowed homes, residents in three other nearby homes were displaced because of the risk.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Land O'Lakes sinkhole widens by about 800 square feet
  • Man found dead in car near Sarasota Airport
  • Yellow dots help first responders save lives
  • Area Clerks of Court want to return unclaimed funds
  • High winds damage home's roof in Sun City Center
  • Convicted sex offender captured by Highlands County deputies
  • FBI preps next generation of agents
  • Detectives: Father arrested for leaving child unsupervised in running car
  • Dunkin' to drop Donuts from name at new Southern California store
  • 'Donut Boy' visits Maryland-area law enforcement to thank officers