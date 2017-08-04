Sewage spills in stream near Clam Bayou

By: Dan Matics, FOX 13 News

Posted: Aug 04 2017 08:21PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04 2017 08:21PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - A bit of a scare for some people living in south St. Petersburg as more than 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a neighborhood stream affecting dozens of families living near Clam Bayou.

Bill Logan, St. Pete’s Public Works Department, said crews discovered 1,500 gallons of sewage flowing from a service pipe into a stream and eventually into Clam Bayou.

Logan says grease clogged a service pipe, and when it became unclogged 1500 gallons gushed before they could stop it.

Crews worked for nine hours last night to clean Clam Bayou and a nearby stream.

“About 90 percent of it was sucked up thanks to the fast response from our crews,” Logan said.

The city says this is a teachable moment – and they are asking people to keep grease, out of the drain. 

