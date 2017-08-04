Judd: Search your back yards for missing boy

- Sheriff Grady Judd asked residents in a 3-mile radius of Carlton Arms of South Lakeland Apartments to search their back yards, pools, and land to make sure 6-year-old Adam Roach was not hiding or trapped somewhere near from where he went missing.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued Friday night for 6-year-old Adam Roach in Lakeland. Sheriff Grady Judd said Adam went missing around 3:30 p.m. Friday and a search quickly began.

Judd said Adam has autism, is nonverbal, and has a hearing impairment.

Adam Roach was last seen in the area of 1200th block of Thomasville Circle in Lakeland, Florida, at Carlton Arms at South Lakeland Apartments.

Adam is a white male, 6 years old, 4' 3" tall, weighs 37 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a navy blue shirt with dinosaur print and navy shorts. Adam was not wearing shoes.

Adam is missing a front tooth and has a scar on his chest and left side abdomen.

Anyone with information about where Adam may be should call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 1-863-298-6200.

Sheriff Judd added Friday that family and domestic issues had been ruled out and they believe Adam had simply managed to wander away.

Judd said that Adam's grandmother had walked him past some community ponds on the way to the swimming pool the day before he went missing. Judd expressed concern that Adam may have fallen into one of those ponds while trying to return to that swimming pool on Friday.

Judd said there were four ponds on the apartment complex's property and all were being searched with special equipment. Judd said one of the ponds is 11-feet deep.

He said, at this time no additional volunteer resources are needed on the apartment site and encouraged residents near the apartments to search their property for signs of Adam.