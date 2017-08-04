Infant, father missing in Manatee County

- Manatee County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a 3-month-old boy thought to be with his father.

Kristian Brommeland, Jr., 3 months, and Kristian Robert Brommeland, 20, are sought by officials in Manatee County.

According to photos provided by the sheriff's office, Kristian R. Brommeland is a white male with medium-dark or dark, ear-length hair and glasses.

Kristian Brommeland, Jr. is a white male.

Further details were not provided. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.