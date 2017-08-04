Infant, father missing in Manatee County

Posted: Aug 04 2017 10:43PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04 2017 10:43PM EDT

BRADENTON (FOX 13) - Manatee County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a 3-month-old boy thought to be with his father. 

Kristian Brommeland, Jr., 3 months, and Kristian Robert Brommeland, 20, are sought by officials in Manatee County.

According to photos provided by the sheriff's office, Kristian R. Brommeland is a white male with medium-dark or dark, ear-length hair and glasses. 

Kristian Brommeland, Jr. is a white male. 

Further details were not provided. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Infant, father missing in Manatee County
  • FBI preps next generation of agents
  • Polk County deputies are searching for boat thieves
  • Suspected parrot thief smirks at owner as he flees
  • Deputies: Kids celebrate birthday by stealing cars
  • Body of Adam Roach found in retention pond
  • Vandals target Seminole Heights street mural
  • Sewage spills in stream near Clam Bayou
  • Attorney working to ban field drug test kits in Pinellas, Pasco
  • Manatee court swears-in first courtroom support dogs