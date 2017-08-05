Homeowner fatally shoots burglar in east Hillsborough

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 05 2017 07:38AM EDT

Updated: Aug 05 2017 07:44AM EDT

LAKELAND (FOX 13) - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in east Hillsborough County Saturday morning.

The incident happened at a home on Deeson Road in Lakeland, which is close to the Hillsborough-Polk County line.

According to investigators, the elderly homeowners discovered a burglar inside their home. The male homeowner armed himself and shot the intruder, killing him.

Deputies have not publicly identified the intruder. The homeowners were not injured.

Deputies are actively investigating the shooting.

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Homeowner fatally shoots burglar in east Hillsborough
  • Vandals target Seminole Heights street mural
  • Sewage spills in stream near Clam Bayou
  • Manatee court swears-in first courtroom support dogs
  • Attorney working to ban field drug test kits in Pinellas, Pasco
  • Deputies: Two men shot, killed in Bradenton
  • Deputies: Kids celebrate birthday by stealing cars
  • Infant, father missing in Manatee County
  • Body of Adam Roach found in retention pond
  • Land O'Lakes sinkhole widens by about 800 square feet