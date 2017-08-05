Deputies: Two men shot, killed in Bradenton

Posted: Aug 05 2017 08:06AM EDT

Updated: Aug 05 2017 08:06AM EDT

BRADENTON (FOX 13) - The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men were killed early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the incident on Harvard Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

Investigators said a female was returning home when she was confronted by 3-4 suspects who forced her into a bedroom. The female told deputies she heard yelling and gunshots inside the house.

The woman was able to escape and call 911. When deputies arrived, two men were found deceased. The victims have not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

 

 

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Deputies: Two men shot, killed in Bradenton
  • Vandals target Seminole Heights street mural
  • Sewage spills in stream near Clam Bayou
  • Manatee court swears-in first courtroom support dogs
  • Attorney working to ban field drug test kits in Pinellas, Pasco
  • Homeowner fatally shoots burglar in east Hillsborough
  • Deputies: Kids celebrate birthday by stealing cars
  • Infant, father missing in Manatee County
  • Body of Adam Roach found in retention pond
  • Land O'Lakes sinkhole widens by about 800 square feet