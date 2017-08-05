Deputies: Two men shot, killed in Bradenton

- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men were killed early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the incident on Harvard Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

Investigators said a female was returning home when she was confronted by 3-4 suspects who forced her into a bedroom. The female told deputies she heard yelling and gunshots inside the house.

The woman was able to escape and call 911. When deputies arrived, two men were found deceased. The victims have not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.