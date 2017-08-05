Two more homes condemned as Pasco sinkhole widens

- Pasco County officials said two more homes close to a massive sinkhole in Land O' Lakes have been condemned.

Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said visible foundation cracks and buckling floors at the two homes on Ocean Pines Drive prompted the decision. The residents of those homes could be seen packing up their belongings Saturday morning.

In addition, the sinkhole has grown since Thursday night, and it is now around 260 feet at its widest point. Sometime overnight Thursday and into Friday, a large chunk of land along the edge of the sinkhole collapsed into the hole.

After the sinkhole widened, officials moved all of the large equipment and machinery away from the area. As of Saturday morning, the debris removal crews were carefully resuming work.

A third home that's close to the sinkhole is at risk of being condemned. Officials said they will continue to monitor the situation surrounding that home.