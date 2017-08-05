Bradenton, Manatee detectives investigate Sarasota death

- A death investigation is underway in Sarasota, but detectives from Manatee County and Bradenton were assisting in the investigation Saturday.

Sarasota PD was not able to confirm why the investigation included agencies from the next county over and said it was not sure if the case would end being investigated by the department.

The death occurred near Bahia Vista St. and Yale Ave. in Sarasota. Information about how the person died was not released.

