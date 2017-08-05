Four deer spotted swimming across Rainbow River

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 05 2017 10:01PM EDT

Updated: Aug 05 2017 10:08PM EDT

DUNNELLON (FOX 13) - On the first day of August, photographer Ken Coon was in his usual spot, taking photos for folks tubing down the Rainbow River when he was surprised by a loud crashing sound.

He was even more surprised when he spotted the source - four deer had jumped into the river and were swimming to the other side. 

For a rare moment, he turned his lens away from tubers and toward the four deer, which had formed a single-file line as they swam across a deep spot in the river.  

"I believe they had a plan because all four were in at the same time," Coon told FOX 13 News.  

He began snapping photos and managed to capture an amazing sequence of the deer making their way from one side to the other. 

Coon said it was such a rare sight, he and his wife decided to print the photos to be hung in sequence in their home. 

