Deputies search for missing teenage tourist

- The Orange County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for a Saudi Arabian teenager who is visiting Orlando and has been missing for several hours.

Lana Hany Abualjadayel, 16, was last seen around 7 p.m. on Thursday, leaving the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets in the area of 8200 Vineland Ave. in Orlando.

Abualjadayel was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-HELP (4357).