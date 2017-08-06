Father surprises daughter by graduating alongside her

Posted: Aug 06 2017 03:16AM EDT

Updated: Aug 06 2017 11:25AM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Passion didn't expect her dad to be at her graduation. She also didn't expect him to walk with her as well.

Passion was receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Business & Management from Devry University, and her father Harty Herbert was receiving his Master's degree in Public Administration.
 
He lives in Las Vegas, and decided to travel to surprise his daughter with his accomplishment, and walk in the same ceremony. It took place at the Orange County Convention Center.
 
Both father and daughter are Army veterans. When Herbert retired from the Army in 2001, he went to school and earned a bachelor's degree to show his two daughters and son the importance of getting an education.

 

