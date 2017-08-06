Large cat spotted in Wesley Chapel

- Tony and Shirley Alvarado have seen a lot of animals while in Florida, but they’ve never seen a cat this big before.

The Alvarado’s were out for a walk Sunday afternoon when they spotted the cat across the lake from their town home in Wesley Chapel.

It’s unclear if it’s a bobcat or a Florida panther.

Wildlife officials say panthers are found mostly in the Everglades, though they do occasionally come further north.

Bobcats can usually be distinguished by their smaller size and shorter tail.