Tampa Bay libraries offering free eclipse glasses, kits

Libraries across the country are distributing free eclipse glasses and education kits in time for the total solar eclipse on August 21 -- including here in Tampa Bay.



So far, more than two million eclipse glasses and 4,000 kits have been given away in the U.S., according to the National Center for Interactive Learning.



Here is a full list of libraries where you can get yours:



PINELLAS COUNTY

Largo Public Library

120 Central Park Drive

Largo, FL 33771



Seminole Community Library

9200 113th Street North

Seminole, FL 33772



St. Pete Beach Public Library

365 73rd Avenue

St. Pete Beach, FL 33706



HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY



Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

3910 South Manhattan Avenue

Tampa, FL 33611



78th Street Community Library

7625 Palm River Road

Tampa, FL 33619



SouthShore Regional Library

15816 Beth Shields Way

Tampa, FL 33603



MANATEE COUNTY



Downtown Central Library

1301 Barcarrota Boulevard West

Bradenton, FL 34205



SARASOTA COUNTY



North Sarasota Public Library

2801 Newtown Boulevard

Sarasota, FL 34234



Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library

4143 Woodmere Park Boulevard

Venice, FL 34293



DESOTO COUNTY

DeSoto County Public Library

125 North Hillsborough Avenue

Arcadia, FL 34266



For more information on the upcoming eclipse, click here.