Tampa Bay libraries offering free eclipse glasses, kits
Libraries across the country are distributing free eclipse glasses and education kits in time for the total solar eclipse on August 21 -- including here in Tampa Bay.
So far, more than two million eclipse glasses and 4,000 kits have been given away in the U.S., according to the National Center for Interactive Learning.
Here is a full list of libraries where you can get yours:
PINELLAS COUNTY
Largo Public Library
120 Central Park Drive
Largo, FL 33771
Seminole Community Library
9200 113th Street North
Seminole, FL 33772
St. Pete Beach Public Library
365 73rd Avenue
St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library
3910 South Manhattan Avenue
Tampa, FL 33611
78th Street Community Library
7625 Palm River Road
Tampa, FL 33619
SouthShore Regional Library
15816 Beth Shields Way
Tampa, FL 33603
MANATEE COUNTY
Downtown Central Library
1301 Barcarrota Boulevard West
Bradenton, FL 34205
SARASOTA COUNTY
North Sarasota Public Library
2801 Newtown Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34234
Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library
4143 Woodmere Park Boulevard
Venice, FL 34293
DESOTO COUNTY
DeSoto County Public Library
125 North Hillsborough Avenue
Arcadia, FL 34266
For more information on the upcoming eclipse, click here.