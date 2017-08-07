Tampa Bay libraries offering free eclipse glasses, kits

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 07 2017 11:22AM EDT

Updated: Aug 07 2017 11:26AM EDT

Libraries across the country are distributing free eclipse glasses and education kits in time for the total solar eclipse on August 21 -- including here in Tampa Bay.

So far, more than two million eclipse glasses and 4,000 kits have been given away in the U.S., according to the National Center for Interactive Learning. 

Here is a full list of libraries where you can get yours:

PINELLAS COUNTY

Largo Public Library
120 Central Park Drive
Largo, FL 33771

Seminole Community Library
9200 113th Street North
Seminole, FL 33772

St. Pete Beach Public Library
365 73rd Avenue
St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library
3910 South Manhattan Avenue
Tampa, FL 33611

78th Street Community Library
7625 Palm River Road
Tampa, FL 33619

SouthShore Regional Library
15816 Beth Shields Way
Tampa, FL 33603

MANATEE COUNTY

Downtown Central Library
1301 Barcarrota Boulevard West
Bradenton, FL 34205

SARASOTA COUNTY

North Sarasota Public Library
2801 Newtown Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34234

Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library
4143 Woodmere Park Boulevard
Venice, FL 34293

DESOTO COUNTY

DeSoto County Public Library
125 North Hillsborough Avenue
Arcadia, FL 34266

For more information on the upcoming eclipse, click here.

