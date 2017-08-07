Woman accused of molesting boy may have 2nd victim

- While defendant Marissa Mowry sits in a jail cell, the walls around her maybe closing in on her.

The 26-year-old is accused of molesting an 11-year-old boy she babysat, and then getting pregnant. That baby is now 3 years old.

Sources say Mowry was a live-in nanny for the boy's family for nearly three years. And during that time detectives said she molested the boy.

After the baby was born, sources said the victim, who by then had turned 12 years old, took care of his own child while Mowry would have sex with her boyfriend in another room.

And investigators said the abuse doesn't stop with one victim. Attorney Anthony Rickman explains what detectives are doing now.

"They would look at this case to see if she had access to children, what other children she had contact with," said Rickman.

Court records show there is a second possible victim who was 16 years old at the time. That boy also got Mowry pregnant, documents show. A paternity test confirmed he is the father of her second child.

And now there another twist in this case. Sources said the two victims are related by marriage. The boys were living under the same roof when Mowry got pregnant a second time.

The 16-year-old boy is now 19, and he's fighting for joint custody of the child, but Mowry is fighting it. She said in court documents that "he has barely been a part of his life since birth. I don't know how his housing and transportation is."

Their custody case is ongoing, but whether Mowry will face more criminal charges has yet to be determined.