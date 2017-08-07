Rattlesnake spotted on Caladesi Island

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 07 2017 07:52PM EDT

Updated: Aug 07 2017 07:52PM EDT

DUNEDIN (FOX 13) - Kerri Cutting told FOX 13's Paul Dellegatto that her family couldn't believe their eyes when they saw a rattlesnake coming out of the water on Caladesi Island on Sunday.

Cutting said several children were playing in the water when she spotted the rattlesnake coming towards them in an aggressive manner.

Cutting said she had just got on a boat and was able to take out her phone to record video of the rattlesnake, which eventually made it's way into the vegetation along the shore. No one was injured.

Experts say rattlesnakes are proficient swimmers and can easily travel through saltwater. 

