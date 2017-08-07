More videos appear to show marine life abuse

- FOX 13 has obtained new videos that appear to show marine life under attack. The videos are connected to an ongoing Fish and Wildlife Commission investigation, which began with a video of a shark being dragged behind a boat.

In one video, a man can be seen shoot a gun off the back of his boat. In another, a gun is fired at a fish at night. And in a third, you can see a beer being poured into one's mouth.

"They're just mean. They're doing it to be mean and they think that's cool," said animal activist Russ Rector.

Rector sent FOX 13 the new videos. He says they came from Alex Kompothecras' Instagram page, but have since been deleted.

Kompothecras stars in the new MTV reality series 'Siesta Key.'

In an interview with People magazine, Kompothecras appears to address a recent video where a hammerhead shark is shot twice, which is illegal in state waters.

"There are images of me and I feel horrible," he said to People. "I am embarrassed and it won't happen again."

People magazine said he also deleted the hammerhead shark video from his Instagram. The clip is however still floating around, and is posted to the 'Boycott Siesta Key MTV' Facebook page.

"I'm hoping they're prosecuted to the full extent of the law. I think that's going to happen this week," Rector said.

FWC confirmed it's looking into numerous videos now, including the shark-dragging clip that started the controversy in the first place. No charges have been filed against the men involved.

"We take the incidents seriously and this investigation is moving forward," FWC said in a statement.

Local charter captain Wade Osborne calls the videos senseless.

"With the advent of social media, everyone is looking for their 15 minutes of fame and everyone's looking to do stupid stuff," Osborne said.

FOX 13 reached out to MTV and Kompothecras, but neither responded.

State representative Alex Miller from Sarasota is hoping to spark new legislation related to the treatment of the sharks and fish.

"We are working with FWC and the Governor's office to review current statutes and put together the best possible legislation to address this intentional mistreatment of marine life. We will provide updates once bill language is finalized."