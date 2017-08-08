Family escapes Bradenton house fire

- With the help of their grandson, two Bradenton residents escaped a hosue fire.



The fire, which happened on Useppa Drive, occurred at their home on Monday around 10 p.m. The front of the home contained a room where guns and ammunition were stored. Burned bullets were found scattered in the front yard.



The residents were an older couple who made it out safely. One of which is a Vietnam War veteran and retired Sarasota police officer. His 15-year-old grandson helped him escape. Their two dogs did not survive.

One of the grandfather's hobbies include collecting bullets.

Viewer video showed flames shooting out of the roof. The dark street in front of the home was lit up from fire trucks, while firefighters with hoses attempted to drench the blaze.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.