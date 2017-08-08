Jackpots for Powerball, Mega Millions both top $300 million

- Could-be millionaires have two opportunities to win big.

The jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball continue to grow after there have been no winning tickets for months.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $346 million. The next drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m. There hasn’t been a winner since April.

Mega Million tickets are $1 each and can be played in 44 states and Washington D.C. The odds of winning the grand prize are one-in-258.9 million.

The Powerball jackpot is now $307 million, which has been rolling over since June. The next drawing is Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 each, and can also be played in 44 states. The odds of winning this jackpot are one-in-292,201,338.