University of South Florida to release on-campus football stadium study results

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 08 2017 07:43AM EDT

Updated: Aug 08 2017 07:43AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The University of South Florida will announce whether an on-campus football stadium could be successful.

This comes after school officials completed an initial feasibility study into possibly building one on the Tampa campus, located on East Fowler Avenue. They will release the results during a Tuesday morning press conference.

The study, according to a media release, will be the first of several stops in a “long process.” It could mean additional studies and research before a decision can be made.

The next step will be to present the results at a USF Board of Trustees committee on August 17.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • University of South Florida to release on-campus football stadium study results
  • Crews battle house fire in Manatee County
  • More homes surrounding Pasco sinkhole condemned
  • Woman accused of molesting boy may have 2nd victim
  • Tampa Bay libraries offering free eclipse glasses, kits
  • Four deer spotted swimming across Rainbow River
  • Large cat spotted in Wesley Chapel
  • Death in Sarasota may be linked to Bradenton double murder
  • 5 things to know about the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21
  • Detectives: Man sent sexually explicit texts to real estate agents