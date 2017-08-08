University of South Florida to release on-campus football stadium study results

- The University of South Florida will announce whether an on-campus football stadium could be successful.



This comes after school officials completed an initial feasibility study into possibly building one on the Tampa campus, located on East Fowler Avenue. They will release the results during a Tuesday morning press conference.



The study, according to a media release, will be the first of several stops in a “long process.” It could mean additional studies and research before a decision can be made.



The next step will be to present the results at a USF Board of Trustees committee on August 17.