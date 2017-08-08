Video shows dog apparently being dumped along Tampa street

- County officials are investigating after a Tampa man recorded dash-cam footage that appears to show a driver dumping a dog in a South Seminole Heights neighborhood, then speeding off.

Jerit Gaddis posted the video Monday evening, not long after he said the incident happened. It shows him turning north on North Boulevard from River Heights Avenue, then coming up behind a Chevy Cavalier stopped in the road next to the Common Ground Christian Church.

A driver’s side door on the Cavalier opens and a dog hops out, then the car continues north on North Boulevard. The dog, apparently confused, tries to follow the car but can’t keep up.

Gaddis got out of his car and tried to call the dog -- which he described as a male fawn red nose pit bull -- but the skittish animal ran off. He called police, but he said they deferred to Hillsborough County Animal Services.

“Police just left they said there is nothing they can do. It does not constitute as neglect or abandonment,” Gaddis wrote, later adding, “Animal control just called and will be filing either felony/misdemeanor charges.”

The fate of the animal was not immediately clear.

Gaddis told FOX 13 he wants as many people as possible to see the video in hopes that someone can identify the vehicle and the driver.

“[He] thought he was going to throw his dog out and get away with it. Well you did it in front of the wrong person,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

FOX 13 has reached out to Animal Services for more information about their investigation.