Giant grouper capsizes boat

- Captain Ben Chancey and Fisherman Captain Jon Black were fishing in a canoe off of Stuart, Florida when a Goliath Grouper capsized their small boat.

The two were able to swim over to the a rescue boat, where they reeled the huge fish in.

The video, courtesy of Chew On This, says that this situation was actually stagged and that these charter captains have caught these big fish in more traditional ways. They just wanted to accomplish this by using unusual crafts this time around.

Chew On This says that all big fish caught are released.