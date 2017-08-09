Mother of Janiya Thomas, child found in freezer, to take plea deal

- A mother accused of keeping her daughter’s body in a freezer is expected to take a plea deal on Wednesday.

Keishanna Thomas, who faces a first-degree murder charge, will go to court at 2:30 p.m. and could take a deal that would shorten her sentence, otherwise she could face up to life in prison if she goes to trial.



Her daughter, Janiya, was just 11 years old when she went missing. Manatee County Sheriff detectives said they have investigated Keishanna ten times since 2003. The tenth investigation began after receiving a report in September 2015 about possible child abuse. Four of her children were removed from her custody by the Department of Children and Families. But her fifth, Janiya, was missing, and officials said Keishanna refused to tell them of her whereabouts. The last time authorities saw the 11-year-old was in August 2014.



By October 2015, relatives found Janiya’s body inside a freezer owned by Keishanna. Investigators said the body was likely in the freezer for a long time.



According to records, the mother of five has history with Child Protective Services since 2000. Through 2015, she was investigated for family violence, physical abuse and neglect.



The details of Wednesday’s plea deal won’t be known until the hearing. Keishanna has remained in jail since 2015.