Five dogs found dead in overnight Valrico pet resort fire

- Five dogs were found dead after a fire at a local pet resort on Tuesday night.



All five belonged to the facility's owner. Hillsborough County firefighters responded to a fire call at the Almost Home Pet Resort located at 514 N. Street Cloud Avenue in Valrico.



They received the call around 8:30 p.m. When fire units arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the home. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, according to a press release.



The majority of the damage was contained to the kitchen, but there is heat and smoke damage throughout the home.



The five dogs were found inside, and turned over to animal control. There were no reported injuries to humans.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to Almost Home Pet Resort's website, the facility was built in 1992. It provides boarding for dogs, cats, birds and other small pets.