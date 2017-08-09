Hillsborough County courtesy school busing forces alternate travel options

By: Dan Matics, FOX 13 News

Posted: Aug 09 2017 08:11AM EDT

Updated: Aug 09 2017 08:14AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - As Thursday marks the first day of the school year for most of Tampa Bay, more than 7,000 Hillsborough County students will be forced to find an alternate way to school.

After much debate, the school board voted to end courtesy busing last December.  The decision means kids living within two miles of their school will have to come up with their own transportation.

The school board hired a consultant to find ways to trim their budget. Since courtesy busing doesn’t have state designated funding, they voted 6-1 to give it the ax.

PREVIOUS: Courtesy busing program to end in Hillsborough County

Schools within the county have stepped up to widen other commute options for students. At Randall Middle School in Lithia, $15,000 has been spent to widen sidewalks around the building to allow more space for students who are walking and biking. The school has also added additional bike racks.

On Wednesday, Hillsborough County school buses made their annual test run. No difficulties were reported. Thursday is also the first day of school for Pinellas, Polk, Citrus, Manatee and Highlands counties.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Hillsborough County courtesy school busing forces alternate travel options
  • Tropicana Field food safety rated MLB's lowest by Sports Illustrated
  • Teen recognized for work to make school safer
  • Man who hit crossing guard takes plea deal
  • Five dogs found dead in overnight Valrico pet resort fire
  • Mother of Janiya Thomas, child found in freezer, to take plea deal
  • Thief takes off with motorcycle during test drive
  • Volunteers make mats for homeless from plastic bags
  • Uber driver intervenes when man asks for trip to top of Skyway
  • Wendy's employees throw 100th birthday party for regular customer