Five arrested in Pasco County for drugs, Nazi propaganda

- Pages of American Nazi Family propaganda were among the items seized during an undercover investigation in Pasco County.

The Sheriff's Office issued a search warrant at the home located at 9240 Kiowa Drive in New Port Richey.

The following were found inside and around the residence: hundreds of pages worth of bank account and other personal identification information; credit cards; military, state and veterans identification cards; insurance cards; vehicle titles; several drug paraphernalia items (including needles, scales, spoons, etc.); opiates; 12 grams of meth; gun holsters; ammunition; magazines; a rifle and other guns.

The propaganda included rules, hierarchy and oaths.

Five were arrested. Alexander Nowokunski, Gabrielle Price, Michael Baun, Melinda Zalneraitis and Steven Crumbley face several charges including felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession. Pasco County detectives said Nowokunski and Crumbley are documented gang members.