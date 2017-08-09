Rollover crash shuts down NB I-75 in Manatee County

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 09 2017 05:27PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09 2017 05:27PM EDT

A rollover crash shut down all lanes of northbound I-75 along a stretch of highway in Manatee County, troopers said.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

Troopers say they are investigating a rollover crash where the vehicle went off the road and into the woods near mile marker 223. Traffic began moving again slowly just before 5:30 p.m. and traffic was backed up to University Parkway.

There's no word yet on the cause of the crash.

This story is breaking. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.

