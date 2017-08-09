Arrest made in Zota Resort Longboat Key murders

- An arrest has been made in the robbery and double murder of two employees at Zota Resort on Longboat Key.

The Longboat Key Police Department says they worked with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office to arrest Darryl Hanna, Jr. for the August 4 shooting deaths and robbery at the resort.

Hanna was arrested home in east Bradenton by members of the Longboat Key Police Department and Manatee County Homicide Investigative Unit.

Hanna has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.

