East Bay High alumni return to school as teachers

- East Bay High School is starting the year with familiar faces.

Twelve former graduates are returning to the classroom as teachers this year, including Heather and Tony Rodriguez. They met during their freshman year in homeroom and started dating within a couple of months.

“I was a cute football player,” said Tony.

“Now he's a cute football coach,” said Heather, his wife of 21 years.

They can still remember walking the halls of East Bay.

“I looked for him in all my classes all day long,” said Heather.

Heather and Tony are two of a dozen former graduates turned alumni teachers at East Bay High.

Edward Livesay graduated in 2010, and is back as an economics and U.S. history teacher.

“This school has everlasting values in leadership. My heart is here,” said Livesay.

The proud alum describe East Bay as a family and they're happy to be back where they belong.

“This is where my home is. It's an East Bay family. It's an awesome place to be,” said Livesay.