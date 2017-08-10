Injured worker rescued at Port Tampa Bay

- An injured worker at Port Tampa Bay had to be rescued from 50 feet in the air.



Tampa Fire Rescue received a medical emergency call on Wednesday around 11 p.m. The male worker was working in a cargo area in a barge moored at the port.



When firefighters arrived, they used a crane and rigging equipment to lower the 18-year-old down 50 feet to treat him.



The patient was transported to Tampa General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It’s unclear what events led up to his injury.