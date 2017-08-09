Ford worker uses bonus to help feed the homeless

- For most, a work bonus would mean money for a trip, home improvements or paying off debt. But one Michigan man took his money in a different direction -- and he says it’s paying off more than he ever thought it would.

"I decided to pick today and try and give back to the community," Kurtis Hudson told us.

Hudson has every reason to spend his hard-earned bonus from working on the line at Ford on himself and his family, or put it towards the engineering degree he’s working on. Instead, he loaded up plates with as much pizza, chips and pop as he could and took it down to the Tumaini Homeless Shelter on 3rd Street in Detroit.

"A light bulb just went off in my head. Why not give back to the community?" Hudson said.

Hudson filled up stomachs and got smiles in return.

"That was a true blessing. Nobody else would have done anything else like that for us," said Adrian, who is homeless.

It was a gesture that wasn't lost on those who try and help those in need every day.

"Thank you for Mr. Hudson coming out and sharing the love and his ability to feed so many people who are in need," said James Carey, the operations manager for the Tumaini Homeless Shelter.

"Maybe a lot more people will take it upon to donate for those who can't do for themselves at this moment," Adrian added.

In fact Hudson was so inspired by the day, he says he plans to be back for the holidays.