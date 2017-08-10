3 extricated, McIntosh Rd closed after accident

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 10 2017 03:09PM EDT

Updated: Aug 10 2017 03:09PM EDT

SARASOTA (FOX 13) - Four people have been injured in an accident at McIntosh Road and Sarasota Square Boulevard, according to Sarasota Emergency Services. 

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Officials closed McIntosh Road South of Sarasota Square. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Sarasota Emergency Services said three of the four people hurt in the accident were trapped and considered trauma alert patients. 

Stay with FOX 13 News for updates on this developing story.

