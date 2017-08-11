AMBER ALERT: Four-year-old Dominic Caprio of Jupiter

- An Amber Alert has been issued for four-year-old Dominic Caprio.



The child was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Regions Way in Jupiter, Fla. on Thursday. He could be in the company of Elizabeth and Luis Caprio. The alert did not indicate the relationship between the child and adults.



Dominic is described as a white male, three feet tall, 44 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray pajama top with dinosaurs and green shorts. He has a small pinkish red birthmark on the back of his neck and a small scar on his lower pack.

Elizabeth is described as a 60-year-old white female, 5'5, 140 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Luis is described as a 64-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.



They may be traveling in a blue 2013 BMW 740i, with a Florida license plate: CBDB47.



No other details were immediately available, such as possible locations for the three.

According to the Jupiter Police Department's Facebook page, Dominic's mom, Danielle, reported her son missing at approximately 1:24 p.m. from their Regions Way home.



If you have seen or have information on where they could be, call Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4447 or dial 911.