Forged typo-filled letter only gets inmate into more trouble

- While in jail, an inmate apparently tried to find a way to keep his outside job – in the form of an official-looking Polk County Sheriff’s Office letter.

Marco Sullivan is being held without bond after being arrested in July on an Orange County warrant. His girlfriend, Martisha Wilson, also has a warrant for her arrest in that county.

According to Polk County detectives, the couple decided to send a note -- complete with a fake PCSO letterhead -- to Sullivan’s employer, Reddy Ice, so he could keep his job while in custody.

The letter said Sullivan will be working with the agency’s ATF investigation unit for six months and “do to the severity of the case” they cannot “enclose any farther information.”

Reddy Ice contacted the Sheriff’s Office to verify the letter that was sent by Wilson, according to an arrest affidavit. The letter was signed with the name "Mike Singleton" but Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press release that no one by that name works for the agency.

“You can’t make this stuff up!” Judd wrote. “Here’s a bit of advice – if you’re going to try to dupe someone into thinking you’re working with law enforcement, you should probably use a real name (we don’t have anyone here named Mike Singleton) and maybe not have misspelled words.”

Sullivan remains in custody. Detectives have yet to locate Wilson. There is a Polk County warrant for her arrest for criminal use of personal identification. She is believed to be in the Orlando area and is described as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds. The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 863-298-6200.